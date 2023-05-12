ASX Chief Customer And Operating Officer Announces Intention To Leave

Following four years as a valued member of the Executive team, ASX Chief Customer and Operating Officer, Val Mathews will depart the Group in the coming months after announcing her intention to resign.

ASX CEO and Managing Director, Helen Lofthouse, said: “Val and I have been speaking for several weeks and as part of these discussions, Val felt it was the right time to let me know of her intention to resign as she considers her longer term plans to focus on family and other commitments.”

In recognising the key contribution made by Ms Mathews during her time at ASX, Ms Lofthouse added: “Val has been a critical part of the Executive team and her focus and effort over that time has helped bring together the key components of customer, digital delivery, service management and strategy work currently underway across the Customer division.”

Ms Mathews will continue to support ASX over the coming months as a transition plan is put in place.

To provide additional capacity and enterprise focus for delivery and regulatory programs in the near-term, ASX has appointed Diona Rae as Program Director, Delivery and Risk, in a newly created role.