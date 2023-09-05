ASX Appoints Chief People Officer

ASX is pleased to announce the appointment of Jane Franks as Chief People Officer (CPO), effective Monday 13 November.

Ms Franks will be responsible for the People and Culture function, including leading the organisation’s culture transformation, capability uplift and people strategies to support ASX’s new vision and five year strategy. This includes oversight of performance management activities, compensation and benefit structures, HR policies and systems, leadership and talent programs, and diversity and inclusion activities.

ASX CEO and Managing Director, Helen Lofthouse, said: “Jane brings to ASX considerable experience in transforming and reshaping culture and people practices. Her appointment will support us build the capability and culture we need to successfully deliver our new strategy, meet customer and regulator expectations, and support and develop our people.

“Jane has deep experience working across large, complex, and regulated organisations. Her strong performance and results orientation, collaborative approach, and track record in building and leading high performing teams will be important in enabling business performance, and continuing our focus to uplift organisational effectiveness, governance and oversight at ASX,” added Ms Lofthouse.

Ms Franks joins ASX from previous ASX-listed healthcare company Blackmores, where she has been Chief People Officer since 2018. At Blackmores, she led a program to transform capability and culture through establishing new talent, reward and leadership frameworks, improved engagement and leadership indices, and accelerated diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging practices across 13 markets.

Prior to Blackmores, Ms Franks was HR Director (ANZ) for Diageo and held several senior and executive roles in financial services, including as General Manager, HR for Westpac Group and BT Financial Group, Chief of Staff for Westpac’s Retail and Business Bank and Group Head of Employee Advocacy for Westpac.