ASX Announces A $275 Million Medium Term Notes Issue

ASX is pleased to announce that it has today priced its inaugural notes issue, an A$275 million issue of floating rate, unsecured medium term notes under its newly established Medium Term Notes Programme dated 18 August 2023 (Notes).

The Notes have a coupon of 3 month BBSW + 93bps, were priced at par and mature on 26 February 2027. They are denominated in Australian dollars, and issued to Australian and international institutional investors. They do not qualify for retail investor distribution.

Subject to customary conditions precedent, settlement of the Notes is expected to occur on 26 February 2024.

Westpac is acting as sole lead manager and underwriter for the proposed issue.

ASX will use the proceeds from the Notes for general corporate purposes.

Managing Director and CEO Helen Lofthouse said: “This is the first corporate bond issue by ASX and I’m very pleased by the support we’ve received. This issue forms part of our flexible capital management strategy which supports the long term sustainability of ASX.”

ASX continues to maintain a solid investment grade credit rating of AA- on stable outlook with S&P