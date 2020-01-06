Assets In The European ETFs/ ETPs Industry Broke Through The $1 Trillion Milestone At The End Of 2019 As We Near The 20th Anniversary Of The Listing Of The First ETF In Europe, According To New Research From ETFGI

Assets in the European ETFs/ ETPs industry broke through the $1 trillion milestone at the end of 2019 as we near the 20th anniversary
- At the end of 2019, the European ETFs/ETPs industry had 2,198 ETFs/ETPs, with 8,401 listings, assets of US$1.027 trillion, from 70 providers listed on 27 exchanges.
- In December 2019, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of US$20.44 Bn. During 2019 net inflows were US$125.25 Bn.
- Shares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP net inflows in 2019 with US$59.82 Bn, followed by UBS ETFs with US$15.88 Bn and Invesco with US$12.12 Bn net inflows.
YE 2019 net inflows of US$125.25 Bn. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows YTD with US$61.09 Bn, followed by equity with US$51.74 Bn, and commodity with US$8.67 Bn
April 11, 2020 will mark the 20th anniversary of the listing of the first ETFs in Europe. The LDRS DJ STOXX 50 and LDRS DJ EUROSTOXX 50 by Merrill Lynch April 11th, which was closely followed by the iShares FTSE 100 ETF on the London Stock Exchange April 28th
