ASPY Global Services To Start Trading On BME Growth Tomorrow 3rd December

- It is the 9th company to list on this BME Market in 2020
- The company will have a value of 153 million euros on its market debut
The Board of Directors of the Market has approved the listing of ASPY GLOBAL SERVICES, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by the Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company, the 9th to list on BME Growth in 2020, is scheduled to start trading on 3 December 2020.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 1.96 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 153 million euros.
The ticker symbol will be “AGS”. PKF Attest Servicios Empresariales is the Registered Adviser while GVC Gaesco Valores will act as Liquidity Provider.
ASPY GLOBAL SERVICES is mainly dedicated to the provision of services related to Health and Safety in the Workplace and Regulatory Compliance.
The Informative Document on ASPY GLOBAL SERVICES can be found on BME Growth’s website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.