Ask Not What The Economy Can Do For Insurers – Ask What Insurers Can Do For The Economy - Speech By Anna Sweeney, Executive Director, Insurance Supervision Division, Bank Of England, Delivered At The Bank Of America 25th European Financials CEO Conference

Date 22/09/2020

The insurance industry is central to the UK’s economy says Anna Sweeney. And it can play an important part in our economic recovery from Covid-19. 

Anna highlights some priorities that firms should consider. She refers to our Governor Andrew Bailey’s most recent response to the Chancellor’s remit letter. And a recent speech on finance and the Covid crisis by our Executive Director, Financial Stability Strategy and Risk, Alex Brazier. 

Ask not what the economy can do for insurers – ask what insurers can do for the economy

Anna Sweeney

Executive Director, Insurance