Ask Not What The Economy Can Do For Insurers – Ask What Insurers Can Do For The Economy - Speech By Anna Sweeney, Executive Director, Insurance Supervision Division, Bank Of England, Delivered At The Bank Of America 25th European Financials CEO Conference

The insurance industry is central to the UK’s economy says Anna Sweeney. And it can play an important part in our economic recovery from Covid-19.
Anna highlights some priorities that firms should consider. She refers to our Governor Andrew Bailey’s most recent response to the Chancellor’s remit letter. And a recent speech on finance and the Covid crisis by our Executive Director, Financial Stability Strategy and Risk, Alex Brazier.
Ask not what the economy can do for insurers – ask what insurers can do for the economy