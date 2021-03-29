ASIC’s CFD Product Intervention Order Takes Effect

ASIC’s product intervention order imposing conditions on the issue and distribution of contracts for difference (CFDs) to retail clients takes effect from today.
The order strengthens protections for retail clients trading CFDs after ASIC found that CFDs have resulted in, and are likely to result in, significant detriment to retail clients.
ASIC’s order reduces CFD leverage available to retail clients and targets CFD product features and sales practices that amplify retail clients’ CFD losses, such as providing inducements to become a client or to trade. It also brings Australian practice into line with protections in force in comparable markets elsewhere.
The maximum CFD leverage available to retail clients will range from 30:1 to a 2:1, depending on the underlying asset class. Before now, a retail investor’s CFD exposure could be as much as 500 times their original outlay.
ASIC Commissioner Cathie Armour said ‘We will closely monitor compliance with the product intervention order and won’t hestitate to take appropriate action to enforce the order.’
‘We are also paying careful attention to changes in CFD providers’ reported holdings of retail client money and any mis-classification of retail clients as wholesale clients, which would risk denying them important rights and protections. Protecting retail investors from harm, particularly at a time of heightened vulnerability, is a priority for ASIC,’ Commissioner Armour said.
The maximum penalty for a contravention of a product intervention order is five years’ imprisonment for individuals and substantial pecuniary penalties of up to $555 million for corporations.
If a court finds that a person has contravened a product intervention order, a retail client may recover the amount of loss or damage suffered because of the contravention.
The product intervention order will remain in force for 18 months, after which it may be extended or made permanent.
Background
A CFD is a leveraged derivative contract that allows a client to speculate in the change in value of an underlying asset, such as foreign exchange rates, stock market indices, single equities, commodities or cryptoassets.
Regulatory Guide 272 Product intervention power provides an overview of ASIC’s product intervention power, when and how ASIC may exercise the power, and how a product intervention order is made.
On 22 August 2019, ASIC released Consultation Paper 322 Product intervention: OTC binary options and CFDs (CP 322) seeking feedback on proposals to use its product intervention power to address significant detriment to retail clients resulting from over-the-counter (OTC) binary options and CFDs (refer 19-220MR). CP 322 attracted over 400 responses from consumers, consumer groups, product issuers, industry bodies and other stakeholders.
On 23 October 2020, ASIC made a product intervention order imposing conditions on the issue and distribution of contracts for difference (CFDs) to retail clients (refer 20-254MR).
In addition to the product intervention order, ASIC’s actions to address concerns about CFDs include:
- enforcement action to address misconduct (for example, refer 21-051MR, 20-246MR, and 20-161MR)
- public warning notices and other statements
- surveillance projects and thematic reviews
- stronger regulations
- extensive retail client education campaigns and guidance for binary option issuers.
More information about ASIC’s supervision and enforcement work is available on our website. ASIC’s MoneySmart website has further information about forex trading and CFDs.
ASIC’s proposal in CP 322 to ban the issue and distribution of binary options to retail clients is still under consideration and a decision has not yet been made.
Download