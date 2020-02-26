ASIC Update On Enforcement And Regulatory Work

ASIC has today provided the latest six monthly update on its enforcement and regulatory work since September 2019.
The update covers our implementation of the recommendations of the Financial Services Royal Commission (FSRC), our enhanced supervision program and how we are using our new regulatory tools and powers in identifying and addressing misconduct and poor consumer outcomes.
It also sets out key elements of our enforcement work, including progress on referrals and case studies arising from the FSRC. More details about our enforcement work will be set out in the upcoming Enforcement Update.