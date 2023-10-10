ASIC Remakes Financial Reporting Legislative Instrument

ASIC has made ASIC Corporations (Financial Reporting by Stapled Entities) Instrument 2023/673. The instrument continues the relief previously provided under ASIC Class Order [CO 13/1050] Financial reporting by stapled entities, which was subject to sunsetting on 1 October 2023.

Under the Legislation Act 2003, legislative instruments cease automatically, or ‘sunset’, after 10 years, unless they are remade before the sunset date. The purpose of sunsetting is to ensure that instruments are kept up to date and only remain in force while they are fit for purpose, necessary and relevant.

We have assessed that ASIC Class Order [CO 13/1050] Financial reporting by stapled entities is operating effectively and efficiently, and continues to form a necessary and useful part of the legislative framework.

Background

ASIC Corporations (Financial Reporting by Stapled Entities) Instrument 2023/673 provides relief to allow stapled entities which are disclosing entities to present combined financial statements or consolidated financial statements of the stapled group. It also allows the stapled entities in a stapled group to present their respective financial statements together in a single financial report.

