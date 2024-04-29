ASIC Releases Summary Document For Identifying And Supporting First Nations Consumers Experiencing Financial Abuse

KEY POINTS

ASIC has published a summary document on identifying and supporting First Nations consumers experiencing financial abuse following a March 2024 workshop.

The workshop showcased real life consumer experiences and highlighted best practices that could be broadly adopted across the financial services industry.

Access the summary document from ASIC’s virtual workshop on identifying and supporting First Nations consumers experiencing financial abuse.

ASIC has published a summary document on building an understanding of First Nations consumers experiencing, or at risk of, financial abuse following a virtual workshop hosted on 14 March 2024. The workshop with financial services industry representatives explored how industry can adopt community led solutions to support consumers.

The workshop provided context on the unique cultural circumstances and experiences of First Nations consumers, and highlighted opportunities for improvements across a range of financial service providers to ensure First Nations consumers impacted by financial abuse are appropriately and sensitively supported.

ASIC will host the next workshop for financial services industry representatives in June 2024 focusing on best practice engagement for First Nations consumers and communities.

These workshops are part of ASIC’s continued engagement with industry to progress the outcomes identified in our Indigenous Financial Services Framework.

