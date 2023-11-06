ASIC Proposes To Temporarily Extend Relief From Disclosure And Reporting Consistency Obligations For Super Trustees

KEY POINTS:

ASIC proposes to extend the exemption from the consistency obligations in ASIC Class Order [CO 14/541] for two years.

Industry is invited to provide feedback on our proposal.

Section 29QC of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993 (SIS Act) requires that information given to the public (e.g. in disclosure documents) be calculated in the same way that the information is reported to the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) under an APRA reporting standard. ASIC Class Order [CO 14/541] provides relief from section 29QC of the SIS Act.



ASIC proposes to extend the exemption in [CO 14/541] for a period of two years until 1 January 2026. This means RSE licensees (superannuation trustees) would continue to be exempt from complying with disclosure obligations set out in subsection 29QC(1) of the SIS Act.

Providing feedback

Industry is invited to provide feedback on ASIC’s proposal, including whether the instrument is operating effectively and efficiently and/or whether any amendments are required. Comments should be sent by 12pm on 4 December 2023 to Super.Enquiries@asic.gov.au.

Additional information

You may choose to remain anonymous or use an alias when providing feedback. However, if you do remain anonymous, ASIC will not be able to contact you to discuss your feedback should we need to.

Please note, ASIC will not treat your feedback as confidential unless you specifically request that we treat the whole or part of it (such as any personal or financial information) as confidential.

Please refer to ASIC’s privacy policy for more information about how we handle personal information, your right to seek access to and correct personal information, and your right to complain about breaches of privacy by ASIC.

Background

ASIC granted the exemption because of uncertainty about how to achieve the disclosure requirements in subsection 29QC(1), which make reference to consistency with the data that must be reported under APRA’s reporting standards. APRA’s reporting standards have been evolving as part of APRA’s superannuation data transformation project.

Particularly in the absence of regulations, ASIC has assessed that the exemption in [CO 14/541] is operating effectively and efficiently, and continues to form a necessary part of the legislative framework. This relief has been in place in some form since 1 July 2013.

ASIC previously consulted on this relief in Consultation Paper 227 Disclosure and reporting requirements for superannuation trustees: s29QC.

ASIC is Australia’s corporate, markets and financial services regulator.