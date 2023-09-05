ASIC Proposes To Extend Electronic Precontractual Disclosure Legislative Instrument

KEY POINTS

ASIC proposes to extend the operation of ASIC Credit (Electronic Precontractual Disclosure) Instrument 2020/835 for a temporary period of 12 months.

You are invited to provide feedback on our proposal.

ASIC proposes to extend the operation of ASIC Credit (Electronic Precontractual Disclosure) Instrument 2020/835 for a temporary period of 12 months, pending law reform.

In June 2023, the Government introduced Treasury Laws Amendment (2023 Law Improvement Package No. 1) Bill 2023 to move exemptions or modifications of the law currently in ASIC Credit (Electronic Precontractual Disclosure) Instrument 2020/835 directly into the primary Acts and regulations. The Bill has not yet passed Parliament.

ASIC Credit (Electronic Precontractual Disclosure) Instrument 2020/835 is due to expire on 1 October 2023.

Providing feedback

You are invited to provide feedback on our proposal, including whether the instrument is operating effectively and efficiently and/or whether any amendments are required. Comments should be sent by 13 September 2023 to rri.consultation@asic.gov.au.

Additional information

You may choose to remain anonymous or use an alias when providing feedback. However, if you do remain anonymous, we will not be able to contact you to discuss your feedback should we need to.

Please note we will not treat your feedback as confidential unless you specifically request that we treat the whole or part of it (such as any personal or financial information) as confidential.

Please refer to our privacy policy for more information about how we handle personal information, your rights to seek access to and correct personal information, and your right to complain about breaches of privacy by ASIC.

Background

ASIC Credit (Electronic Precontractual Disclosure) Instrument 2020/835 allows credit licensees and representatives to give pre-contractual disclosure to consumers in the same electronic manner that applies to other credit disclosure documents.

ASIC is Australia’s corporate, markets and financial services regulator.