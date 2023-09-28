ASIC Obtains Over $700,000 In Penalties For Financial Reporting Failures

Between 1 January 2023 and 30 June 2023, ASIC prosecuted 36 companies and secured over $700,000 in penalties for failing to lodge financial reports, hold annual general meetings (AGMs) and to maintain the required number of directors and resident directors.

Three of ASIC’s prosecutions resulted in fines of more than $100,000.

Asset management firm ALT Financial Group Ltd was fined $123,000 for failing to lodge annual reports and hold AGMs between 2018 and 2021, and for failing to maintain the minimum number of company directors.

TV2U International Ltd, a corporate telecommunications company, was fined $110,000 for failing to lodge annual financial reports for the 2021 and 2022 financial years, half-year financial reports for 31 December 2020 and 2021, failing to report to members and hold an AGM in 2021, failing to have a company secretary and failing to maintain the required number of directors and resident directors.

Resources exploration business RMG Ltd was convicted and fined $105,000 for failing to lodge three annual financial reports between 2020 and 2022, a half-year financial report for 31 December 2020, failing to have a company secretary and failing to maintain the required number of directors and resident directors

ASIC also secured significant penalties against Adgex Ltd, which was fined $83,000 for failing to lodge reports or hold AGMs from 2019 to 2021 and maintain the required number of directors and resident directors, and ABM Group, which received a total of $69,000 in fines handed to 11 of its companies.

In the case against Western Australian Coal Terminal Pty Ltd, ASIC charges that the company failed to lodge annual financial reports from 2017—2021 and failed to have at least one resident director were dismissed.

Financial reports provide shareholders, creditors and the public with important information, enabling them to make informed decisions when dealing with these companies. It is crucial that disclosing entities lodge their financial reports in a timely manner.

A full list of companies and penalties is provided in the background of this media release.

The companies were prosecuted summarily in Local and Magistrates’ Courts by ASIC.

Background

ASIC took action against the following companies:

Company Result Offence/s ALT Financial Group Ltd (ACN 609 449 194) $123,000 fine; conviction Failure to lodge annual financial reports from 2019—2021 Failure to hold AGMs from 2018—2021 Failure to maintain minimum company directors TV2U International Ltd (ACN 110 184 355) $110,000 fine; conviction Failure to lodge annual financial reports for 2021, 2022 Failure to lodge half-year reports for 2020, 2021 Failing to have company secretary Failing to maintain required number of directors/resident directors RMG Ltd (ACN 065 832 377) $105,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2020—2022 Failing to lodge half-year financial report for 30 December 2020 Failing to have company secretary Failing to maintain required number of directors/resident directors Adgex Ltd (ACN 156 556 035) $83,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2019—2021 Failing to hold AGMs from 2019—2021 Failing to maintain minimum number of company directors Intelligent Inventions Ltd (ACN 119 417 784) $50,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2017—2021 Ausgold Resources Ltd (ACN 006 620 686) $40,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2017—2020 Ashby Mining Ltd (ACN 602 696 873) $33,000 security; 3-year good behaviour bond Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2020—2022 Austsino Resources Group Ltd (ACN 009 076 242) $31,000 reparation payment to ASIC Failing to lodge annual financial report for 2020 Failing to lodge half-year financial report for 2020 Failing to hold AGM in 2020 Soar.Earth Ltd (ACN 136 358 337) $25,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2019—2022 Watco International Pty Ltd (ACN 150 437 988) $16,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2017-2020 ABM Australia Holding Pty Ltd (ACN 632 660 774) * $15,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2019—2021 Mount Rommel Mining Ltd (ACN 616 382 515) $13,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2018—2021 Failing to lodge half-year financial reports for 31 December from 2017—2020; Failing to hold AGM's from 2018—2021 Secure Money Australia Income Ltd (ACN 636 935 012) $10,000 security; 2-year good behaviour bond Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2020—2022 Failing to hold an AGM in 2021 TWH Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 149 243 890) $9000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports for 2020, 2021 Watco WA Rail Pty Ltd (ACN 150 437 988) $8,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2017—2020 The Galactic Corporation Pty Ltd (ACN 626 375 853) * $6,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2019—2022 Lovekins Trading Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 631 920 520) * $6,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2019—2022 Muxin Holdings Pty Ltd (ACN 633 610 134) * $6,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2019—2022 Muxin Pty Ltd (ACN 631 920 520) * $6,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2019—2022 Access Logistics Services Pty Ltd (ACN 630 358 066) * $5,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports for 2021, 2022 Carbontrack Ltd (ACN 120 475 505) $5,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2019—2021 E3Sixty Ltd (ACN 009 815 605) $5,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports for 2020, 2021 Eimele Pty Ltd (ACN 614 836 261) * $5,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports for 2021, 2022 Fodder King Ltd (ACN 003 537 362) $5,000 reparation payment to ASIC Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2017—2021 Failing to report to members Failing to hold AGMs from 2017—2021 Failing to maintain the required number of company directors SRW Co Pty Ltd (ACN 629 357 571) * $5,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports for 2021, 2022 Theronomic Pty Ltd (ACN 630 358 897) * $5,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports for 2021, 2022 VTN Trading Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 614 836 261) * $5,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports for 2021, 2022 Yican Pty Ltd (ACN 631 919 876) * $5,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports for 2021, 2022 Rivustv Ltd (ACN 626 375 853) $4,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2019—2022 Lanco Resources Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 147 835 452) $3,000 fine; conviction Failing to maintain required number of company directors Collins Court Corporation Ltd (ACN 004 059 741) $2,000 security; 12-month good behaviour bond Failing to lodge annual financial reports between 2017—2021 Eagle Health Holdings Ltd (ACN 616 382 515) $2,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2019—2021 Failing to lodge half-year financial reports for 30 June 2020, 2021 Failing to hold AGMs for 2019, 2020 Failing to maintain required number of company directors Sofcom Ltd (ACN 087 482 602) $2,000 fine; conviction Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2017—2021 Consolidated Financial Services Ltd (ACN 006 620 686) $1,500 security; 12-month good behaviour bond Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2017—2020 Too Build Group Ltd (ACN 120 475 505) $1,000 security; 6-month good behaviour bond; $500 charitable donation Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2017—2020 Western Australian Coal Terminal Pty Ltd (ACN 159 749 283) Charges dismissed Failing to lodge annual financial reports from 2017—2021 Failing to have at least one resident director

* denotes a company that is part of the ABM Group.

Section 292 of the Corporations Act requires all disclosing entities, public companies, large proprietary companies, and registered schemes to prepare financial reports each financial year.

Section 302 of the Corporations Act requires disclosing entities to prepare financial reports each half-year.

Section 319 of the Corporations Act requires a disclosing entity and registered scheme to lodge the complete financial reports within three months after the end of the financial year. All other entities are required to lodge their financial reports within four months after the end of the financial year.

Section 320 of the Corporations Act requires a disclosing entity to prepare or obtain a report for a half-year and lodge the report with ASIC within 75 days after the end of the half-year.

Section 250N of the Corporations Act requires public companies to hold AGMs within 18 months after registration and at least once per calendar year and within five months after the end of its financial year.