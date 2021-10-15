ASIC Issues Jobkeeper Notice And Guidance

ASIC has today issued a notice and guidance to help listed entities comply with their new obligation to disclose information about Jobkeeper payments to the market.
New Jobkeeper obligations commenced on 14 September 2021, requiring all listed entities that received Jobkeeper payments to give a notice to the relevant market operator outlining:
- the listed entity’s name and ABN
- the number of individuals for whom the entity or its subsidiaries received Jobkeeper payments each fortnight that ended in the financial year
- the total amount of Jobkeeper payments the entity and its subsidiaries received in a Jobkeeper fortnight that ended in the financial year
- whether or not the entity or its subsidiaries made voluntary repayments of Jobkeeper payments, and the total amount of those repayments if they did.
ASIC has created a Jobkeeper notice to help listed entities comply with their obligations. The notice is also available on the ASX and NSX websites.
ASIC has also provided guidance that will help listed entities to complete the notice.
Listed entities that have lodged their annual financial reports for the relevant financial year with ASIC on or before 14 September 2021 will have until 13 November 2021 to notify the market.
Listed entities that lodge their annual financial reports after 14 September 2021 will have 60 days from the date their annual financial report was lodged with ASIC to notify the market.
All listed entities must ensure information that is disclosed about Jobkeeper payments is up-to-date and accurate. This information will then be published by ASIC in a consolidated report.
Download
Background
Jobkeeper was a temporary wage subsidy program for businesses significantly affected by COVID-19. The scheme commenced on 30 March 2020 and finished on 28 March 2021.
Section 323DB of the Corporations Act 2001 outlines the new Jobkeeper disclosure obligations of all listed entities.