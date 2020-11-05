ASIC: Former Macquarie Financial Adviser Charged With Dishonesty Offences

On 30 October, following an ASIC investigation, former financial adviser Mr Warren Scott Acworth appeared before Brisbane Magistrates Court charged with 27 offences, namely:
- 16 counts of making false or misleading statements contrary to sections 1041E(1) and s1311(1) of the Corporations Act with each offence carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment and/or a fine varying between $810,000 and $945,000;
- six counts of making a statement that was false contrary to section 64 of the ASIC Act (Cth) with each offence carrying a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of $21,000; and
- five counts of to fraud contrary to section 408C(1)(e) of the Criminal Code (Qld) with maximum penalties varying between 14 and 20 years’ imprisonment.
Between December 2015 and May 2018, Mr Acworth worked as an adviser with Macquarie Equities Limited.
The matter will return to the Brisbane Magistrates Court on 29 January 2021. Mr Acworth has been placed on bail with condition that he does not leave Australia without informing the CDPP 21 days prior to intended travel.
The matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions following a referral from ASIC.