ASIC Commission Welcomes Appointment Of New Chair And Deputy Chair

ASIC Chair James Shipton said: ‘On behalf of the ASIC Commission and team I’d like to congratulate Joe Longo on his appointment as the next ASIC Chair and Sarah Court as an additional Deputy Chair. Joe is known to many at the agency from his time as National Director of Enforcement from 1996-2000 and subsequent interactions as a lawyer at Herbert Smith Freehills. His wealth of domestic and international experience will serve ASIC well in the vital work it does in supporting the financial system and economy, especially as Australia recovers from the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘We are also pleased to welcome Sarah Court, who joins as Deputy Chair from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). Again, we know Sarah very well and appreciate the skill and experience she brings from our regulatory counterpart,’ he said.
‘We will work with Joe and Sarah over the coming weeks to manage a smooth transition to his leadership of the organisation.’