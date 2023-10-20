ASIC Bans Former PwC Partner From Providing Financial Services For Eight Years

ASIC has banned former PwC Australia partner Peter-John Collins, of Sandringham, Victoria, from providing financial services or controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business for eight years.

Mr Collins was an authorised representative of Australian financial services licensee PricewaterhouseCoopers Securities Limited from 1 March 2004 to 14 July 2006, and again from 9 December 2013 to 6 October 2022.

ASIC found that Mr Collins disclosed confidential information he obtained in his roles as a tax advisor to the Commonwealth Treasury and the Australian Board of Taxation. Accordingly, ASIC found that Mr Collins is not a fit and proper person to provide financial services and that it was in the public interest to prevent him from working in the financial services industry.

For the duration of his ban, Mr Collins cannot provide financial services, control an entity that carries on a financial services business or perform any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business.

Mr Collins has the right to apply to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decision.

Mr Collins’ banning is recorded on ASIC’s banned and disqualified register.