ASIC Annual Forum Registrations Open

Registrations are now open for the ASIC Annual Forum and Dinner to be held on 3–4 November 2022.

ASIC Chair Joe Longo said, ‘This will be the first ASIC Annual Forum since 2019, and my first as Chair. It’s a great opportunity for us to come together, in person, and talk about the issues that matter most to us.

‘We have developed a diverse program that covers our regulatory and enforcement priorities, as well as current topics such as climate change and sustainable finance, scams, cyber resilience, data capabilities and more,’ Mr Longo said.

The event brings together regulators, industry and thought leaders from Australia and abroad, and the theme for this year is New Directions.

Early bird ticket discounts are available until 29 September 2022. Group discounts are also available. The Forum and Dinner will be held at the Hilton Sydney.

For more information and to register, visit asic.gov.au/aaf2022