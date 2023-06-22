ASIC Annual Forum Moves To Melbourne, Registrations Open

Registrations are now open for the ASIC Annual Forum and dinner to be held on 21-22 November 2023 in Melbourne.

This is the first time the event has been held in Melbourne since 2009.

The event brings together regulators, industry and thought leaders from Australia and abroad under the theme, Navigating disruption.

ASIC Chair Joe Longo said, ‘This year’s program reflects the need to understand how we respond ambitiously and effectively to disruption drivers such as geo-political and economic change, AI, and cyber.

‘There will be a diverse program that covers our regulatory and enforcement priorities, as well as current topics such major changes in sustainable finance, including implications for consumers and markets, regulating disruptive and advanced technologies, and the influence of social media,’ Mr Longo said.

The Annual Forum and dinner will be held at the Sofitel Melbourne on Collins.

Early bird ticket discounts are available until 10 October 2023. Group discounts are also available.

For more information and to register, visit asic.gov.au/ASICforum2023