BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

ASIC Annual Forum 2023: Retirement Income Covenant: One Year On

Date 22/11/2023

KEY POINTS

  • This article follows a session on the impact of the retirement income covenant on the superannuation industry at the 2023 ASIC Annual Forum in Melbourne.
  • The covenant requires trustees to develop a retirement income strategy to improve long-term outcomes for members in or approaching retirement.
  • Protecting consumers as they plan and make decisions for retirement is a strategic priority for ASIC. However, a year after the introduction of the covenant, ASIC and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) conducted a joint review which found that more progress was needed to implement it.

 

 

Click here for full details.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg