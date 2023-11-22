BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

ASIC Annual Forum 2023: Navigating Disruption - Regulator Perspectives

Date 22/11/2023

KEY POINTS

  • This article follows a session on how Australia’s financial services and consumer protection regulators are navigating a time of constant change and disruption at the 2023 ASIC Annual Forum in Melbourne.
  • Financial markets are fast-paced and constantly evolving, and regulators are harnessing new developments in technology, automation, and digital innovation to stay ahead of the game.
  • ASIC is continually developing its capabilities to become a leading digitally enabled and data-informed regulator.

 

 

Click here for full details.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg