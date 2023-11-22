ASIC Annual Forum 2023: Navigating Disruption - Regulator Perspectives

KEY POINTS
- This article follows a session on how Australia’s financial services and consumer protection regulators are navigating a time of constant change and disruption at the 2023 ASIC Annual Forum in Melbourne.
- Financial markets are fast-paced and constantly evolving, and regulators are harnessing new developments in technology, automation, and digital innovation to stay ahead of the game.
- ASIC is continually developing its capabilities to become a leading digitally enabled and data-informed regulator.
