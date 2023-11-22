ASIC Annual Forum 2023: How Digital Innovation Is Transforming Financial Markets

KEY POINTS
- This article follows a session on the pace of technologically driven change in global financial markets at the 2023 ASIC Annual Forum in Melbourne.
- Technology is forging new digital ecosystems and the reshaping financial system. Regulators and industry alike must do all they can to navigate disruption, and avoid learned market abuse, misinformation, discrimination, and bias.
- ASIC supports technological change that improves outcomes across the financial system, and takes a principles-based, technology-neutral approach to regulation.
