BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

ASIC Annual Forum 2023: Hardship And Vulnerable Consumers

Date 21/11/2023

KEY POINTS

 

  • This article follows a session on the hardship issues impacting vulnerable consumers at the 2023 ASIC Annual Forum in Melbourne.
  • ASIC is seeing evidence that an increasing number of customers are experiencing financial distress and difficulty due to cost-of-living pressures.
  • The way credit providers respond can have a substantial impact on the lives of their customers. In addition to increased scrutiny of lenders’ hardship practices, ASIC remains focused on protecting vulnerable consumers and small businesses from the harms arising from predatory lending practices, high-cost credit and other poor conduct.

 

Click here for full details.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg