ASIC Annual Forum 2023: Disruption By Natural Disasters

Date 22/11/2023

KEY POINTS

  • This article follows a session on the impact of increased natural disasters on insurers and their customers at the 2023 ASIC Annual Forum in Melbourne.
  • ASIC has identified three areas of improvement across the insurance sector, needed to ensure good consumer outcomes - making good on pricing promises, better claims handling practices and strengthened product design and distribution.
  • At a time when extreme weather events are becoming more frequent, insurers need to adapt to ensure they can balance the need for affordable, quality products with sustainable business models.

 

 

Click here for full details.

