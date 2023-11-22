ASIC Annual Forum 2023: Disruption By Natural Disasters

KEY POINTS
- This article follows a session on the impact of increased natural disasters on insurers and their customers at the 2023 ASIC Annual Forum in Melbourne.
- ASIC has identified three areas of improvement across the insurance sector, needed to ensure good consumer outcomes - making good on pricing promises, better claims handling practices and strengthened product design and distribution.
- At a time when extreme weather events are becoming more frequent, insurers need to adapt to ensure they can balance the need for affordable, quality products with sustainable business models.
