ASIC And APRA Release Observations From The Banking Industry’s Implementation Of The Financial Accountability Regime

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) have published a letter containing observations on registration and notification lodgements made since the Financial Accountability Regime (FAR) commenced for the banking industry.

The letter identifies areas that require further consideration by banking entities and reiterates specific aspects, consistent with previously released FAR guidance, to entities across the banking, insurance and superannuation industries.

Entities should review the observations and areas for further consideration provided in the letter, for the purposes of ensuring compliance with their obligations under the FAR.

The letter is available on the ASIC website at: Financial Accountability Regime.

Download

ASIC is Australia’s corporate, markets and financial services regulator.