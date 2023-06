ASIC and APRA have released the public notes on the fourth Superannuation CEO Roundtable held on Monday 29 May 2023.

The Roundtable was hosted by ASIC Commissioner Danielle Press and APRA Deputy Chair Margaret Cole. It was attended by 14 superannuation trustee CEOs and executives, representing a broad cross-section of the industry, as well as a representative of the ATO.

The event focused on cyber resilience.