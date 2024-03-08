Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

ASIC And APRA Issue Final Rules And Further Guidance For The Financial Accountability Regime

Date 08/03/2024

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) have released final rules and further guidance to support the financial services industry in implementing the Financial Accountability Regime (FAR).

The FAR, which replaces the Banking Executive Accountability Regime (BEAR), imposes a stronger responsibility and accountability framework for APRA-regulated entities in the banking, insurance and superannuation industries and their directors as well as their most senior executives. In doing so, the FAR aims to improve the risk and governance cultures of those financial institutions.

Today’s package includes:

 

The release of these materials follows a joint public consultation on the draft Regulator rules, Transitional rules and ADI key functions descriptions.

ASIC and APRA have also issued a joint letter summarising key issues raised during consultation and their response, including the collection of information and data for the FAR register and the concept and application of key functions.

The finalised rules and guidance complement the FAR information package released on 3 October 2023 by ASIC and APRA.

The FAR will come into force for the banking industry on 15 March 2024 and for the superannuation and insurance industries on 15 March 2025. ASIC and APRA will next consult on the proposed key functions for insurance and superannuation entities.

Download

Financial Accountability Regime information package

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg