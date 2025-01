ASIC and APRA have released a public note from two joint Superannuation CEO Roundtables held on 25 November 2024 and 5 December 2024.

The Roundtables were attended by 14 superannuation Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), representing a broad cross-section of the industry.

The theme of these roundtables were key issues related to climate risk.

