Asia-Pacific Deal Activity Rebounded During The Week Ended 17 May, Finds GlobalData

A total of 330 deals were announced in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region during the week ended 17 May 2020, which is an increase of 20.4% over the 274 deals announced during the previous week, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that the deal volume during the week remained slightly higher than the Q1 2020 weekly average levels. However, it was still lower than the April 2020 weekly average levels.
Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData comments: “Despite the inconsistent deal activity trend and some weeks also experiencing decline, the APAC region started showing some signs of recovery during the past few weeks. Meanwhile, media reports of second wave of the virus attack in china (the key market in the region) is triggering fears.”
Deal activity increased in key markets such as China (by 11.4%), South Korea (105.9%), Japan (108.3%) and India (6.7%) during the week ended 17 May 2020 compared to the previous week, respectively. However, Australia and Singapore witnessed decline in deal activity.
Sectors such as healthcare (including pharmaceuticals and medical equipment) and retail witnessed growth in the number of announced deals during the reporting week compared to the previous week while travel and tourism sector witnessed decline.
The volume of deal types such as venture financing, equity offerings and debt offerings increased by 35%, 30.2% and 40.4%, respectively, during the week compared to the previous week while the number of private equity and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) deals decreased by 10% and 10.9%, respectively.