Artificial Intelligence To Take Centre Stage At The Singapore FinTech Festival 2023

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Elevandi today announced the theme of the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2023 – ‘Applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Financial Services’. SFF 2023 will focus on the growth and adoption of AI and how this technology can potentially be used in financial services. Organised by MAS and Elevandi
2 2023 will see the continued exponential growth of AI applications and adoption, with venture capitalist investments in Generative AI having reached a new high of US$2.6 billion in 2022
3 SFF 2023 will examine how technologies such as AI and Web3, and digital public goods, can help to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future and re-imagine the financial system architecture to better address the needs of the underserved. There will also be a focus on securing the digital economy against modern climate, technology, and cyber risks.
4 SFF 2023 will be divided into five thematic zones, with each zone hosting deep-dive dialogues and educational workshops, and showcasing innovative solutions by leading organisations:
- The Technology Zone will give participants a glimpse into current and future technologies shaping financial services, such as digital assets, and demonstrate the latest advancements in AI applications.
- The ESG Zone will spotlight the Environmental, Social and Governance financial services ecosystem, including financial institutions, real economy solutions, Internet of Things manufacturers and sustainable micro start-ups.
- The Regulation Zone is a space for international financial policymakers and regulators to exchange insights on their regulatory and development strategies, and will feature RegTech and SupTech solutions in the areas of regulatory compliance, cybersecurity and anti-money laundering.
- The Founders Zone provides a dedicated platform for financial services founders, entrepreneurs and investors worldwide to connect. SFF 2023 will also see the return of The Founders Peak stage, a popular platform where exceptional founders share insights on successful entrepreneurship.
- The Talent Zone will expand on the signature Talent Pavilion
[4]to advance learning, upskilling and the future of work by highlighting the talent development initiatives of the public and private sectors. The Zone will also include two hackathons – Global FinTech Hackcelerator and PolyFinTech100 – that will allow promising tech talent to showcase their capabilities.
5 The Capital Meets Policy Dialogue
6 The Elevandi Insights Forum
7 In partnership with the National University of Singapore Asia Institute for Digital Finance, the ChatGPT and AI in Finance certificate programme will be launched for SFF pass-holders. It will comprise self-paced online classes and feature exclusive industry talks by industry luminaries at the Festival.
8 Participants can also look forward to the day-long Innovation Lab Crawl
9 Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer, MAS and Chairman of Elevandi Board, said, “Innovations in technology continue to present us with powerful tools to enhance the global financial industry’s responses to economic and financial challenges. At SFF 2023, we have the opportunity to convene a global dialogue that will explore the potential of transformative technologies and policies for financial services, and bolster the FinTech ecosystem against future shocks.”
10 Chua Wee Phong, Group Chief Executive Officer of Constellar, said, “Catering to attendees and exhibitors both new and returning, we have created a cohesive visitor experience enabling stronger connections on the show floor with an important difference: It will be the first SFF to be powered by renewable energy entirely from the Festival venue at Singapore EXPO. This is a significant milestone in the SFF’s sustainability journey towards Net Zero in collaboration with like-minded partners.”
11 SFF 2023 registration is now open. Complimentary passes are available for policymakers, regulators, think tanks, academics, coders and students. Start-ups can also enjoy discounted tickets.
- [1] A not-for-profit entity set up by the MAS to connect people and businesses, ideas and insights in the FinTech sector in Singapore and globally.
- [2] Looking specifically at generative AI startups, CB Insights found that 2022 was a record year, with equity funding topping $2.6 billion across 110 deals.