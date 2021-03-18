ARRC Announces Refinitiv As Publisher Of Its Spread Adjustment Rates For Cash Products

The Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) announced today that it has selected Refinitiv, an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) business, to publish its recommended spread adjustments and spreadadjusted rates for cash products, following a robust request for proposals (RFP) process. Refinitiv will publish ARRC-recommended spread adjustments to Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR)-based rates and spread-adjusted SOFR-based rates for cash products that transition away from U.S. dollar (USD) LIBOR.
“We’re pleased to welcome Refinitiv as the ARRC’s preferred spread adjustment vendor, which will ensure that the ARRC’s recommended spread adjusted rates for cash products can be effectively accessed and implemented by all relevant market participants,” said Tom Wipf, ARRC Chairman and Vice Chairman of Institutional Securities at Morgan Stanley.
The recommended spread-adjusted fallback rates that Refinitiv will publish are for use in cash product contracts that contain ARRC-recommended fallback provisions to address instances where USD LIBOR ceases or is non-representative. In those instances, contracts that contain ARRC-recommended fallback provisions will switch to a spread-adjusted “fallback rate,” the rate that a contract indicates should be used if its base rate is not available. These are analogous to the fallback rates included in International Swaps and Derivatives Association’s IBOR protocol for derivative contracts. The recommended fallbacks for both derivatives and cash products referencing USD Libor will fall back to forms of SOFR plus the relevant fixed spread adjustment.
Refinitiv will provide the recommended fixed spreads and spread-adjusted rates for cash products that transition away from USD LIBOR to SOFR through the ARRC’s fallback provisions. Refinitiv will make the spreads and spread-adjusted rates readily accessible on a daily basis to the general public without cost.
“I am delighted Refinitiv is making this important contribution to the market's transition from USD LIBOR,” said David Craig, Group Head, Data & Analytics, CEO Refinitiv, LSEG. “The ARRC’s decision to choose Refinitiv builds upon our strong track-record in this area.”
Through this RFP process, the ARRC sought a provider that would publish the ARRC-recommended spreads and spread-adjusted rates for both consumer and commercial products as identified by the ARRC. A total of five firms submitted proposals in response to the RFP, each of which were evaluated against four key criteria areas:
- Technical: such as the technical capacity to provide spreads and rates reliably;
- Firm: such as the firm’s managerial capacity and organizational robustness;
- Public policy: such as how well the firm’s proposal aligned with public policy goals; and
- Communications: such as how the firm would plan to communicate around its launch of the spreads and rates and efforts to support adoption of the spreads and the rates.
A steering group comprised of ARRC members evaluated each proposal. All five proposals demonstrated that the submitting firms have a good understanding of the issues involved, the resources needed to deliver the product and an appreciation of the demands placed on a reference rate provider. Refinitiv’s proposal received the highest marks on the criteria above and was deemed the strongest overall.