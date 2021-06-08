ARQA Technologies Integrates ICE’s Consolidated Feed For Market Data - Clients Can Access 300 International Trading Venues And 23 Million Investment Instruments

ARQA Technologies, a leading financial services technology provider, has integrated ICE’s Consolidated Feed into its QUIK multi asset front to back trading and brokerage platform. This will offer its clients access to worldwide market data coverage.
The QUIK modular platform is designed to seamlessly organize operations and provide institutional clients with access and order routing to financial markets. This integration provides QUIK users access to real-time market data from ICE’s Consolidated Feed, which aggregates content from more than 600 global sources, 300 venues and across 23 million investment instruments.
Through QUIK, clients have access to extensive Level I and Level II market data, as well as anonymous trade data from many exchanges, including the NYSE, NASDAQ and LSE. ARQA Technologies expects to continue increasing the number of markets accessible to QUIK users based on the needs of its broker clients.
Vladimir Kurlyandchik, Co-founder & Head of Business Development, at ARQA Technologies: “Market participants need accurate and actionable data when analyzing potential investment opportunities. The integration of ICE’s Consolidated Feed into our QUIK software will upgrade our clients’ access to trading data from international exchange floors and offer them even more comprehensive financial data and global coverage. Many of our clients have expressed strong interest in additional market perspectives and ICE’s Consolidated Feed will satisfy those needs.”
Anthony Belcher, Head of Fixed Income & Data Services, EMEA, at ICE: “ICE has a long history of working with leading technology providers to offer integrated financial solutions that help meet their clients’ needs. ARQA Technologies’ clients will be able to stream market data and access reliable and high-quality information from the world’s most active trading venues.”
Now ARQA Technologies’ clients can benefit from access to an even broader universe of low-latency financial information with full depth-of-market data. ICE’s Consolidated Feed is a product of ICE Data Services.