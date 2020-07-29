ARQ Chooses Moneyhub’s Open Finance Data And Intelligence For Deeper Investment Insights

- ARQ monitors investments and benchmarks users’ performance all in a single app
- Moneyhub’s breadth of Open Banking and Open Finance connections allows ARQ to give users simple and transparent data on their wealth including property.
Fintech platform ARQ, has chosen Open Finance leader Moneyhub to power its cutting-edge technology with data and intelligence, providing investors with deeper insights into all their wealth and assets, from pensions to property.
ARQ enables investors to make better choices by transparently showing investment costs and benchmarking performance against like for like comparisons. This offering will be further enhanced by Moneyhub’s capacity to offer not just Open Banking APIs but Open Finance connections. Moneyhub’s Data Enrichment service allows ARQ to uniquely identify investments to enable detailed analytics to be surfaced.
By using Moneyhub’s full suite of data APIs, ARQ acts as a facilitator and a bond between clients and their wealth manager, leveraging technology to better their interactions through a 24/7 digital solution. Providing investors with a holistic and comprehensive view of their wealth, not only delivers the necessary insight for smart financial decision making, but the ARQ platform will also suggest philanthropic ways that this additional wealth could be used to make the world a better place.
Manish Vekaria, CEO of ARQ comments: “ARQ was created to breathe new life into the wealth management industry. We are on a mission to increase the wealth of millions of individuals by creating the most transparent, independent and personalised experience”
“The Moneyhub team is highly experienced and this expertise is reflected in their market-leading technology. We have worked closely with their team during our evolution to build a product that our clients seek – Moneyhub has been with us every step of the way, responsive and innovative in their approach.”
Samantha Seaton, CEO of Moneyhub comments: “The wealth management industry has been slow to introduce digital services and this coupled with a lack of transparency over fees and costs of investments has meant that investors have largely been in the dark when it comes to understanding their wealth. It has been a delight to work with a business like ARQ who recognize the need for holistic financial data to solve these deep-seated issues within the industry.
“Technology like Open Banking and Open Finance means that platforms like ARQ can show a truer picture of someone’s wealth by pulling together all their assets and accounts into one place. This can be truly transformative in helping investors unlock additional wealth which they can then- through ARQ’s nudges- fund causes that truly make a difference in the world.”