Arne Staal Joins LSEG As Head Of Research And Product Management, ISD

- Newly created role will link up research and product development
- Arne brings 14 years’ experience in research and indexing from across the investment industry
- Will enable LSEG to further support clients as a leading provider of research, data and content
London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) today announces that Arne Staal has joined the Group as Head of Research and Product Management, Information Services. In this newly created role, Arne will lead the two complementary areas of the Information Services Division, linking up research and thought leadership to product strategy and product development. The combined function will collaborate closely with sales and other client facing and operational functions.
Arne joins the Group from Aberdeen Standard Investments where he served as Global Head of Macro Systematic Strategies and Macro Risk. He brings in-depth knowledge of indexing, analytics and data platforms, as well as active, passive and systematic investment management. Arne also has a track record of innovative product development and solutions design with a focus on efficient and scalable problem-solving through data science and technology. Previous roles include Head of Product Research & Innovation at BlackRock for iShares; European Head of Index Products & Strategy at Barclays Capital; and Head of Quantitative Strategies at Standard Life Investments.
Waqas Samad, Group Director of Information Services, LSEG said:
“I am delighted to welcome Arne to LSEG in this newly created role within the Group’s Information Services division. He brings a wealth of experience of the indexing and analytics business having held a number of senior positions across the investment industry. I look forward to working with Arne to deliver on our strategy to be a leading provider of research, data and product working in partnership with our customers.”