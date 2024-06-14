Arm Holdings Plc To Join The Nasdaq-100 Index® Beginning June 24, 2024

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Arm Holdings plc (Nasdaq: ARM), will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX®), the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXE™), the Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXT™), the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Market-Cap Weighted™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXTMC™), and the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXT10™) prior to market open on Monday, June 24, 2024. Arm Holdings plc will replace Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: SIRI) in the Nasdaq-100 Index® and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted™ Index. Sirius XM will also be removed from the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXX™), the Nasdaq-100 ESG Index (Nasdaq: NDXESG™), the Nasdaq-100 Sustainable ESG Select Index (Nasdaq: NDXSES™), and the Nasdaq-100 Target 25 Index® (Nasdaq: NDXT25™) on the same date.

For more information about the company, go to https://www.arm.com/.