Argeo Lists On Euronext Growth

Euronext today congratulates Argeo on its listing on Euronext Growth Oslo (ticker code: ARGEO).
Argeo aims to increase the efficiency and imaging quality of the ocean surveying and inspection industry by utilising autonomous surface and underwater robotics solutions.
The company recently raised NOK 175 million through the issue of new shares. The shares were sold at NOK 8.20 and the company’s market capitalisation was NOK 225 million on the day of listing.
Trond Figenschou Crantz, CEO of Argeo, said: “The trust that investors have placed in Argeo by investing NOK 175 million in the company is a responsibility that the Argeo team will manage carefully. We are now able to invest and expand the business substantially to become a global challenger in the ocean space service industry.”
Welcome: Øivind Amundsen, President and CEO of Oslo Børs rang the bell with Trond Figenschou Crantz, CEO of Argeo, during a virtual ceremony to celebrate the listing of the company this morning.
About ArgeoArgeo is a company with a mission to transform the ocean surveying and inspection industry by utilizing autonomous surface and underwater robotics solutions. Equipped with unique sensors and advanced digital imaging technology, the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles ("AUVs") will significantly increase efficiency and imaging quality in addition to contribute to significant reduction in CO2 emissions from operations for the global industry in which the Company operates. The Company’s highly accurate digital models and digital twin solutions are based on geophysical, hydrographic and geological methods from shallow waters to the deepest oceans for the market segments Infrastructure, Offshore Wind, Oil & Gas and Deep Sea Minerals. Argeo was established in 2017 and has offices in Asker and Tromsø, Norway. Since its incorporation, Argeo has carried out complex projects for some of Norway’s largest companies in the field.