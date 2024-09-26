Are Trading Firms Ready To Adapt? New Report Highlights Shifting Employee Expectations

Sustainable Trading, a membership organisation dedicated to improving the sustainability of the global markets trading industry, has released its LIFE BEYOND THE DESK: Trading Employee Workplace Experience Report offering an in-depth look at the experiences and challenges faced by trading professionals. Based on survey feedback from 270 current and former employees, the report highlights the need for firms to reevaluate their workplace practices—particularly in areas such as health, flexibility and career development—to better align with modern workforce expectations.

One notable finding from the report is that while market hours were not directly surveyed, 35% of employees who provided optional comments on improving the industry referenced reducing market hours. Similarly, a further 37% of employees who shared further feedback on wellbeing specifically noted long hours, referencing the negative effects on their health, family life or career longevity.

Alongside long working hours, the nature of the role itself is impacting the health and wellbeing of many employees, with 1 in 5 reporting that their job forces them to sacrifice personal wellbeing. While 65% of employees said they have some flexibility to step away from their desks, others expressed that taking breaks, having lunch away from their desk or managing responsibilities outside of work—such as taking care of themselves and their families—remains a challenge.

Flexibility issues also affect how trading employees engage with company initiatives. For instance, 71% of respondents believe it’s important for their firm to offer volunteering opportunities, but only 40% were able to participate, partly due to the constraints of stepping away from the desk.

On a positive note, employees praised hybrid and flexible work structures where they are available, and 80% of employees report positive experiences with senior management, specifically when open communication styles were used in their organisations.

Career progression remains a pressing issue, with 51% of respondents who left their roles in the past five years citing a lack of upward mobility as the primary reason. Notably, female respondents were four times more likely than men to leave a role due to company culture.

Duncan Higgins, CEO of Sustainable Trading, emphasised, “Understanding emerging trends is key for the industry’s evolution. To stay competitive and attract top talent, we must come together to explore these findings and collectively develop initiatives that align with evolving workforce expectations. It’s time to reassess traditional practices and implement changes that support both employee wellbeing and industry growth.”

Chris McConville, Global Head of Execution Services and Trading, Kepler Cheuvreux: “This excellent research highlights the many positive experiences within the industry, offering valuable insights from around the globe. While it's encouraging to celebrate these successes, there is still significant work ahead to enhance our industry. We must ensure that our practices align with their expectations to attract and retain the very best talent. Collaboration across the industry is essential to create a more sustainable and inclusive working environment for everyone.”

The findings from the report provide actionable insights for employers and employees alike, helping firms to make improvements that prioritise talent retention and attraction.

To explore the findings in greater detail, please download the full report here.

About the Report

The Trading Employee Workplace Experience Survey was conducted by Sustainable Trading in Q2 2024 and includes responses from 270 trading professionals. It provides an in-depth look at workplace challenges and opportunities within the trading workforce.