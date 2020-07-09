Ardent Financial Selects SteelEye For MiFID II And MAR Compliance - With SteelEye, The New Securities Dealer Will Automate Their Regulatory Processes Whilst Using Market Leading Solutions For Risk Mitigation

SteelEye, the compliance technology and data analytics firm, has been selected by Ardent Financial, a new FCA authorised Securities Dealer, to provide MiFID II and MAR compliance services.
Launched on 8th June, Ardent Financial wanted to use modern best-of-breed tools for compliance from day one. Automation was a top priority, but they also wanted a unified platform which would increase efficiency and allow them to manage, oversee, mitigate, and prevent regulatory risk for a wide range of regulations and obligations.
“We took the decision early on to automate as much of our compliance set up as possible,” said Aidan Brady, Chief Operating Officer, Ardent Financial. “SteelEye enables us to do this, reducing the complexity of what can otherwise be an arduous and painful process. SteelEye is also one of the most cost-effective solutions we came across and very few other vendors offer the same breadth of regulatory compliance solutions.”
After surveying the market and following a recommendation from an existing SteelEye client, Ardent Financial selected SteelEye’s services for market abuse monitoring, transaction reporting, record keeping and more.
“The amount of information collected, stored and used by financial firms has exploded over the past decade. Different data sets spread across multiple platforms and systems makes financial compliance both complex and time consuming,” said Matt Smith, CEO of SteelEye. “By having a data-centric approach to regulatory conformance and offering a suite of integrated compliance modules, we enable firms like Ardent Financial to facilitate effortless compliance whilst automating large parts of their processes.”
Designed to help firms Comply Smarter™ by managing their compliance holistically, SteelEye offers solutions for record keeping, trade reconstruction, MiFID II and EMIR transaction reporting, trade and communications surveillance, best execution, transaction cost analysis, analytics and more. Ardent Financial has licensed SteelEye’s Core Package, Trade Surveillance and MiFID II Transaction Reporting.