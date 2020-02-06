ARD Informatics’ Shares Started To Trade On Borsa İstanbul With The Ticker Code “ARDYZ.E” Following The Opening Bell Ceremony

Today’s opening bell ceremony rang for ARD Informatics Software Technologies incorporate ARD Group Holding. ARD Informatics produces end-to-end solutions in the application fields of ever-evolving Technologies.
Opening bell ceremony was held at Borsa İstanbul with the participation of Borsa İstanbul Executive Vice President Dr. Korkmaz Enes Ergun, ARD Group Informatics Software technologies Chairperson Arda Ödemiş, their Board Members.
Pointing out that ARD Informatics is the first IPO of 2020, Borsa İstanbul Executive Vice President Dr. Korkmaz Enes Ergun said:
“The total amount of publicly offered shares in six initial public offerings in 2019 was TL 264 million. And there were nine IPO in 2018. The total amount of six initial public offerings in BIST Main in 2018 was TL 264 million which is equal to the total amount of the year of 2019. I hope this success will continue and 2020 will be a positive year in terms of IPO. TL 40 million revenue was raised from ARD Informatics’ IPO along with nearly 18.000 investors.
I would like to thank everyone who took the part of this successful IPO amd I’m welcoming ARD Informatics who recently joined Borsa İstanbul’s family.”
ARD Informatics got high demand from investors in their IPO. The IPO process was realized by Metro Investments.