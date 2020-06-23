Arctic Securities Go Live With EFA And Singletrack For Advanced Research Authoring And Distribution

Singletrack, the capital markets engagement and research distribution experts, and EFA, a leading FinTech solutions provider, announce a successful go live at Arctic Securities, a leading, independent Norwegian investment bank. Arctic Securities have taken the EFA Platform for modeling, authoring and production workflows, and Singletrack for research distribution via email and to multiple aggregators.
Arctic Securities wanted to modernize their authoring and distribution solution. They were also planning to automate the distribution of the research produced by email and to aggregators. Key considerations were that this new solution was future proof and would help grow Arctic Securities Research business.
EFA and Singletrack is a proven combination and Arctic Securities selected this pairing as it met all their criteria, and they could see the potential for growth with this solution.
Kjetil Marthinsen, CTO at Arctic Securities explains: “Deploying Singletrack and EFA has given us an industry leading, flexible and automated solution, which will ensure a low time to market for produced research and ensure that we have the ability to fine-tune our research output to meet client needs.”