Arcadier And Exberry Partner To Deliver Deep-Tech Trading Infrastructure For Marketplaces - Exberry Provides Its Robust Infrastructure To Enhance User Capabilities And Price Discovery For Arcadier’s Marketplace Builder Platform

Exberry, the marketplace and exchange technology pioneer, has partnered with Arcadier, the world’s fastest-growing marketplace builder company, to provide technology for the next generation of marketplaces.
Many marketplace clients today are looking for a turnkey solution that is quick and easy to deploy, while still having all of the robust features of an established exchange. The growing trend of alternative marketplaces stem from the fact that businesses and consumers today are looking for a more transparent way to make purchases and smarter buying decisions. They want control and choice, to pay a fair price by placing a bid or reserve on a product or service, and to purchase at that set price. At the same time, producers are looking to get fast and accurate data on demand and market prices from the platform.
The Exberry / Arcadier technology partnership will enable Arcadier’s marketplace operators to offer an on-line, innovative trading experience to their sellers and buyers for enhanced price discovery - creating a new, customer-focused, buying experience. Meanwhile, Exberry clients will be able to utilise Arcadier’s marketplace infrastructure and technology to create a fully functioning, customisable marketplace according to their requirements.
Exberry’s cloud native technology is light to deploy and easy to integrate through APIs into the “Marketplace-as-a-Service” concept, allowing Arcadier-powered marketplaces to reap the full benefits of an institutional exchange-grade trading solution.
Dinuke Ranasinghe, CEO & co- Founder of Arcadier commented: “Our partnership with Exberry will benefit all Arcadier marketplace operators, no matter their size or type, from healthcare all the way through to retail. Client centricity is driving the agenda and we are seeing a more active consumer base with specific and unique marketplace requirements. This collaboration has the potential to reshape the world of trading and marketplaces by offering a more accessible and efficient exchange experience, inviting both sellers and buyers to define the terms and set prices.”
He added: “We have been impressed by Exberry’s deep tech capabilities and flexible approach to integration, without compromising the stability of this unique technology.”
Guy Melamed, CEO of Exberry said: “We are very excited to collaborate with a visionary firm like Arcadier, and this is an important and strategic partnership for our business. Our goal is to improve and simplify the way marketplaces are built, operate and develop by customising and adapting to the changing market needs. Enhancing Arcadier’s marketplace capabilities with exchange features such as dynamic pricing and price discovery where buyers and sellers both contribute to finding the market price at that moment in time is exactly what our technology is designed to deliver. We are delighted to be playing our part as Arcadier continues to expand its offering globally, while also deepening Exberry’s offering to our clients by leveraging Arcadier’s technology and providing a truly turnkey exchange marketplace solution.”
Exberry architecture is designed to support fast growing markets using the latest technologies combined with the safety, security and maturity provided by experienced market participants. There are use cases across the entire spectrum of the market, from national stock exchanges through emerging opportunities in eCommerce, from digital securities and tokenized markets to established players modernising their platforms.