Aramis Group Lists On Euronext Paris

- 388 million euros raised - Market capitalisation of €1.9 billion
- Second Tech large cap to join Euronext Paris in June 2021
- 85th listing on Euronext’s markets in 2021
Euronext today congratulates Aramis Group, which specialises in the online sale of used cars, on its listing on Compartment A of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (ticker code: ARAMI).
Aramis Group is a European leader in the online sale of used cars which brings together four brands: Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket, present in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. Aramis Group is transforming the used car market, making use of technology to deliver customer satisfaction with a vertically integrated business model. Aramis Group's IPO supports the Group's ambition to develop its used vehicle and complementary services offers in high-growth geographical areas and to pursue its European expansion through targeted acquisitions.
Aramis Group was listed through the admission to trading of the 82,828,345 shares making up its equity, of which 10,869,565 new shares were issued and 6,000,000 existing shares were sold under a Global Offering[1], before the potential exercise of the over-allotment option.
The admission and issue price of Aramis Group shares was set at €23 per share. Market capitalisation was €1.9 million on the day of listing. The Offering raised approximately €250 million through the issuance of new shares. €138 million additional funds were raised through the sale of shares by the company’s founders and some minority shareholders. The total amount of the transaction is around €388 million, which may be increased to €446 million in case of the full exercise of the over-allotment option.
Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders and, respectively, Chairman and CEO, and Deputy CEO of Aramis Group, said: “We are thrilled by the success of Aramis Group's IPO. This is a strong vote of confidence from investors in our strategy and in the validity of our positioning in the fast-growing online used car market. The funds raised in this transaction will allow us to increase our financial flexibility and support our European development and expansion strategy in high-potential geographies. Finally, this is a significant milestone in the history of the Group. We would like to thank Stellantis, our new shareholders, and our teams, who are all committed to helping us becoming Europe's preferred digital platform to buy a used car."
Caption: Nicolas Chartier, co-founder, Chairman and CEO, and Guillaume Paoli, co-founder and Deputy CEO of Aramis Group, rang the bell this morning, alongside their team and in the presence of Delphine d'Amarzit Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Euronext Paris, during a bell ceremony to celebrate the IPO of Aramis Group.
About Aramis Aramis Group is a leading European B2C platform for the acquisition of used cars online and brings together four brands: Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and is putting digital technology at the service of customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. Including CarSupermarket’s contribution, in 2020, Aramis Group had pro forma revenues of €1.1 billion, sold 66,000 vehicles B2C, and had 1,400 employees, 60 customer centres and 3 industrial refurbishing sites. The Group's websites recorded an average of 6.7 million monthly visits in Q2 FY2021.
[1] The Global Offering was made up of a Public Offering that included an Open Price Public Offering and a Global Placement with institutional investors in France and other countries.