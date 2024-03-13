Aquis Technologies Secures Contract With The Central Bank Of Colombia

Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L) is delighted to announce that it has been awarded the contract to provide the Central Bank of Colombia, Banco de la República, with the technology and support services for the operation of its government bond market (Sistema Electrónico de Negociación – SEN).

Aquis Technologies – the Group’s software and technology division – will be deploying its state-of-the-art trading platform and services to facilitate the modernisation of the Colombian government bond market, with enhancements to efficiency, transparency and accessibility. The contract is one of two new mandates secured by Aquis Technologies in 2023, referred to in the Group’s trading update in January 2024, and is due to go live from 2026.

Aquis Technologies will be providing Banco de la República with its market-leading low latency matching engine along with its integrated market surveillance solution. Aquis Technologies will also be providing the front-end trading user interface for participants to interact with the market.

Adrian Ip, Chief Strategy Officer at Aquis Exchange PLC, said: “We are honoured to have been selected by the Central Bank of Colombia to contribute to the advancement of its government bond market. This is a testament to the hard work and innovation that the Aquis team brings to the table.

“The choice of Aquis Technologies demonstrates its expertise and commitment to enhancing financial markets through innovative solutions, and its proven track-record in delivering high-performance trading solutions.

“We look forward to working closely with Banco de la República to deliver a market-leading solution that will benefit the Colombian economy and its participants while also strengthening Aquis’ offering in the fixed income space.”

His Majesty’s Ambassador to Colombia, George Hodgson added: “Congratulations to Aquis Technologies and Banco de la República on this important new relationship. The UK’s fintech ecosystem, innovation and capital markets are world-leading, and it’s great to see that experience and expertise at work in Colombia, fostering a more dynamic, resilient and productive government bond market.”