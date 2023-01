Aquis Stock Exchange-listed Equipmake has today announced the completion of a placing totalling £6.25m for the Company.

The UK developer and manufacturer of electrification products for electric trains and buses listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange Access market in July 2022, raising £10m, before moving to the Apex market at the end of last year.

AQSE also reported the first new issue of any UK growth market through the reverse of Tap Global, which raised £3.1m.