Aquis Exchange To Add Czech And Hungarian Stocks - Expansion Brings Total Number Of Markets Covered To 17

Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L), the exchange services group, is to add Czech and Hungarian blue-chip stocks to trading on its pan-European MTFs business, Aquis Exchange.
During the second quarter of 2022, some 300 additional stocks will be made available for trading on the Aquis Exchange UK and Aquis Exchange EU platforms, including the 13 largest, most liquid, Czech and Hungarian stocks. The expansion of the Aquis Exchange trading universe by the addition of Czech and Hungarian stocks brings the total number of markets covered by the exchange to 17.
Commenting on the announcement, Alasdair Haynes, CEO of Aquis Exchange, said:
“Our policy has always been to add new markets and stocks to our platform as and when there is demand. Member appetite for investing in Czech and Hungarian blue-chip stocks is growing and we are responding to this trend.”