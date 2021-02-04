Aquis Exchange Recommences Trading In Swiss Shares

Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L), the exchange services group, is pleased to announce the resumption of trading in Swiss shares on its pan-European exchange facility, Aquis Exchange.
Following the UK government’s agreement on equivalence with Switzerland, UK-based exchanges now have the ability to offer trading in Swiss shares. This follows the ban on EU venues from offering trading in Swiss shares, implemented in July 2019 after the EU did not renew equivalence with Switzerland.
The shares will be traded on Aquis Exchange’s London venue, and include over 125 key Swiss names including Novartis, Roche and Nestlé.
Alasdair Haynes, CEO of Aquis Exchange, said:
“We’re pleased to once again be able to offer the trading of Swiss shares to our clients.
Jointly through our London and Paris venues Aquis Exchange now covers 15 markets, with our clients continuing to benefit from our unique subscription pricing model, fast technology and deep liquidity on the Exchange.”