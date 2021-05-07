April 2021 Monthly Figures At Eurex

- Another strong month for Eurex’s OTC Clearing business
- Mixed picture across other business areas
Building on an already very strong start to the year in clearing, average daily cleared volumes (ADV) at Eurex grew 78 percent, from 94 billion in April 2020 to 167 billion EUR in April 2021. Looking just at Interest Rate Swaps, ADV grew from 16 billion EUR last year to 25 billion this April, a gain of 54 percent. Overall notional outstanding volumes at Eurex rose year-on-year by nearly a third in April – up from 17,943 billion to 23,034 billion EUR.
Derivatives trading volumes showed a mixed picture in April, with the overall number of traded contracts little changed compared to April 2020 – a drop of 1 percent from 121.4 million to 119.7 million. However, there were strong rises in volumes across several areas. The number of traded European interest rate derivatives contracts grew from 29.6 million in April 2020 to 40.7 million in April this year – a rise of 37 percent. For European equity derivatives, traded contracts grew by 31 percent from 21.2 million to 27.8 million.
At Eurex Repo, the leading electronic market for funding and financing, year-on-year figures are still showing the effect of the exceptional market conditions seen in early-/mid-2020. Volumes on the GC Pooling and Repo markets dropped by 54 percent and 37 percent, respectively, compared to the same month last year.
Business overview
|
April 2021
|
April 2020
|
Change
|
Financial derivatives: Traded contracts Eurex Exchange
|
European equity index derivatives (million)
|
51.2
|
70.1
|
-27%
|
European interest rate derivatives (million)
|
40.7
|
29.6
|
+37%
|
European equity derivatives (million)
|
27.8
|
21.2
|
+31%
|
Total (million)1
|
119.7
|
121.4
|
-1%
|
OTC Clearing2
|
Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR)
|
23,034
|
17,943
|
+28%
|
Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR)
|
167
|
94
|
+78%
|
- Of which Interest Rate Swaps (billion EUR)
|
25
|
16
|
+54%
|
Compression volumes
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Repo: Average monthly term-adjusted volume on Eurex Repo
|
GC Pooling3 (billion EUR)
|
52.9
|
114.1
|
-54%
|
Repo Market (billion EUR)
|
79.7
|
126.7
|
-37%
1 The total number of contracts traded includes other asset classes such as commodities.
2 Notional cleared volumes including post trading events such as compression.
3 Includes all currencies.