Appointment Of HKEX Risk Management Committee (Statutory) Members

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) welcomes Daisy Cheung, the new chairman of the Hong Kong Interbank Clearing Limited (HKICL), to its Risk Management Committee (Statutory) (RMC). Her appointment was in accordance with the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Ms Cheung replaced Gao Yingxin, the HKICL’s former chairman, on the RMC.
The Board of HKEX has also appointed John Williamson, an independent non-executive director of HKEX, to the RMC, effective today.
RMC members comprise:
- Laura M CHA (Chairman)
- CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius
- CHEUNG Wai Hing, Daisy
- LAM Yuk Kun, Lawrence
- LAU Chung Kin, Clement
- LEUNG Chung Yin, Rico
- Barbara SHIU
- John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON