 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Appointment Of HKEX Risk Management Committee (Statutory) Members

Date 30/06/2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) welcomes the Government’s appointments of Miranda Kwok and Sun Yu to its Risk Management Committee (Statutory) (RMC). The appointments were in accordance with the Securities and Futures Ordinance. They are for a term of two years with effect from 1 July 2021.


RMC members comprise:

  1. Laura M CHA (Chairman)
  2. CHAN Ka Chai, Clara
  3. CHEUNG Wai Hing, Daisy
  4. CHOW WOO Mo Fong, Susan
  5. KWOK Pui Fong, Miranda
  6. LEUNG Chung Yin, Rico
  7. LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo
  8. SUN Yu

 