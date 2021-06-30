Appointment Of HKEX Risk Management Committee (Statutory) Members

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) welcomes the Government’s appointments of Miranda Kwok and Sun Yu to its Risk Management Committee (Statutory) (RMC). The appointments were in accordance with the Securities and Futures Ordinance. They are for a term of two years with effect from 1 July 2021.
RMC members comprise:
- Laura M CHA (Chairman)
- CHAN Ka Chai, Clara
- CHEUNG Wai Hing, Daisy
- CHOW WOO Mo Fong, Susan
- KWOK Pui Fong, Miranda
- LEUNG Chung Yin, Rico
- LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo
- SUN Yu