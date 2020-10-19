Appointment Of HKEX Risk Management Committee (Statutory) Member

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) welcomes Clara Chan, the new Executive Director (Monetary Management) of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), to its Risk Management Committee (Statutory) (RMC). The appointment was in accordance with the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Clara Chan replaced Clement Lau, the HKMA’s former Executive Director (Monetary Management), on the RMC.
RMC members comprise:
- Laura M CHA (Chairman)
- CHAN Ka Chai, Clara
- CHEUNG Wai Hing, Daisy
- CHOW WOO Mo Fong, Susan
- LAM Yuk Kun, Lawrence
- LEUNG Chung Yin, Rico
- Barbara SHIU
- John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON